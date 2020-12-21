China's national alpine skiing team trains in Chongli, Hebei

A member of China's national alpine skiing team zips down a course while undergoing skills training at Zhangjiakou's Changchengling Ski Resort in North China's Hebei province, on Dec 20, 2020. [Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.comcn]

The Changchengling base, jointly built by the General Administration of Sport and government of North China's Hebei province, is a state-level comprehensive training base for ice and snow sports.

Covering an area of about 98 hectares, the base is only a few kilometers away from the snow sports site of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, and it has a similar climate as the site.

Up to now, more than 500 people from the national team have come to Changchengling base for training.