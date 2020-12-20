Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

S China's Luzhai County strengthens development of traditional industries

(Xinhua)    10:19, December 20, 2020

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2019 shows villagers harvesting oranges at an orchard in Sipai Town of Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In recent years, Luzhai County has strengthened the development of traditional industries, including crop farming, forestry and animal husbandry, in its poverty alleviation. It has found ways to help its every township build at least two modern agricultural demonstration zones, in a bid to consolidate poverty-relief achievements and help revitalize the countryside. According to county statistics, about 89% of its impoverished people have benefited from the development of industries and its 22 poverty-stricken villages have all shaken off poverty. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York