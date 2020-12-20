Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 20, 2020
Ulsan Hyundai wins 2020 AFC Champions League after beating Persepolis in final

(Xinhua)    09:34, December 20, 2020

Team menbers of Ulsan Hyundai FC celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the final match between Ulsan Hyundai FC of South Korea and Persepolis FC of Iran at the AFC Champions League 2020 in Doha, capital of Qatar, Dec.19, 2020. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

DOHA, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea beat Persepolis of Iran 2-1 in the 2020 AFC Champions League (ACL) final here on Saturday, winning its second ACL trophy in the club's history.

Junior Negrao scored twice, helping Ulsan have a strong comeback from a 1-0 deficit in the thrilling final.

Yoon Bit-Garam almost put Ulsan ahead in the ninth minute, but his volley shot was denied by the left post.

It was Persepolis which broke the deadlock as Abdi Qara's low shot found the net after he intersected a clearance of the Koreans.

Yoon was awarded a penalty before the halftime break, when Negrao tied the game on 1-1 through a following shot of his own miss on the spot.

Ulsan turned the game around in the 54th minute through the second penalty of the match which was given by the VAR system. The penalty was conceded by Mehdi Shiri with a hand ball in the box, and Negrao made his second in the game. 


