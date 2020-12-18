Global art exhibition ‘Breathe with Me’ kicks off in Beijing

The interactive art project “Breath with Me” was launched by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark in Beijing on Dec. 16, 2020.

Take a deep breath - then exhale while you paint two parallel vertical blue lines on a canvas; this is what the project is asking the audience and passers-by to do. The idea is to create awareness about the interconnectedness of humans all over the planet and the need to take joint climate actions.

Denmark’s Ambassador to China, Thomas Østrup Møller speaks at the opening ceremony of the art project “Breathe with Me” in Beijing, Dec.16, 2020. (Photo provided by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark)

“Both China and Denmark have presented very ambitious visions for climate change, and we will cooperate closely on translating these into concrete actions. To succeed, everyone must contribute. An art project like ‘Breathe with Me’ is a way to engage people in dialogues about climate change and the need for everyone to start making green changes in their life,” said Danish Ambassador Thomas Østrup Møller at the opening ceremony..

Luise Faurschou, the director of the non-profit organization ART2030, and artist Jeppe Hein participated in the event via video link. Faurschou said that we live in lucky times and still have an opportunity to act on climate change, believing that arts is one way to connect the 2030 United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Life begins with an inhale and ends with an exhale. In-between we all breathe and live different lives, and yet each breath keeps us together, connected, sharing the same air,” said Hein.

A little girl draws on a canvas with the help of her mother as part of the art project “Breathe with Me” in Beijing, Dec. 16, 2020. (Photo provided by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark)

After the speech portion, the guests jointly unveiled and participated in the creation of this work of art.

Finished canvas of the art project “Breathe with Me” is displayed at Parkview Green FangCaoDi in Beijing, Dec. 16, 2020. (Photo provided by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark)

“Breath with Me” is created by Jeppe Hein and ART 2030 with one goal in mind. To bring the entire world together with one simple, universal action: Breathing and thereby reminding the audience that we have a joint responsibility to care for our planet.

The interactive art project was first launched in September 2019 at the United Nations Headquarters during the 74th UN General Assembly and Climate Summit and has been travelling all over the world. As of December 2020, “Breathe with Me” is estimated to have reached and engaged over 93 million people worldwide. The opening in Beijing marks the art projects first opening in Asia.