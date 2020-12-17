Traditional ethnic craft brings villagers in central China out of poverty

Dong brocade weaving, or Dongjin, has become a tool for villagers in Wenpo Village, Tongdao Dong Autonomous County in central China’s Hunan province, to lift themselves out of poverty.

Su Tianmei demonstrates a piece of Dong brocade in Wenpo Village, Tongdao Dong Autonomous County in central China’s Hunan province, Dec. 3, 2020. (Photo/Xinhua)

56-year-old Su Tianmei is an inheritor of Dong brocade, as well as secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) branch of Wenpo Village. Since Su started a class for women from nearby communities to learn the skill for free, more than 4,000 women have learned the craft from her.

A woman of Wenpo Village weaves a Dong brocade, Dec. 3, 2020. (Photo/Xinhua)

To build a bigger platform for selling the products, the Dong brocade weaving cooperative established by Su joined a local tourism company. Su also actively conducts cooperation with universities and companies to broaden marketing channels, ensuring sales of the products.

Now, more than 200 villagers from Wenpo Village are involved in Dongjin weaving, bringing the annual value of production to more than 4 million yuan ($611,600). In 2018, the village got rid of poverty.

Women of Wenpo Village weave Dong brocades, Dec. 3, 2020. (Photo/Xinhua)