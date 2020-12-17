China prepares to launch Long March-8 Y1 rocket

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2020 shows the Long March-8 Y1 rocket at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province. China's Long March-8 Y1 rocket was vertically transported to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday, according to the China National Space Administration. Next, the rocket will be filled with propellant and readied for launch in late December, according to the administration. (China National Space Administration/Handout via Xinhua)

WENCHANG, Hainan, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Long March-8 Y1 rocket was vertically transported to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday, according to the China National Space Administration.

Next, the rocket will be filled with propellant and readied for launch in late December, according to the administration. Enditem