In pictures: touching moments of 2020 in China

A medical staff gives a cheer-up gesture at the temporary hospital converted from Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 12, 2020. Looking back at 2020, there are always some warm pictures and touching moments: the dedication on the front line to fight against the epidemic, the perseverance on the way out of poverty, the courage to shoulder the responsibility on the embankment against the flood, the joy and pride when reaching the summit of Mount Qomolangma... These people and things touch our hearts and give us warmth and strength. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)