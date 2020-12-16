Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong drop by over 90 pct for 10 consecutive months amid COVID-19

Photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows a vacant port in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, south China. The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) Tuesday announced that visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in November dropped by 99.8 percent year on year to 5,962, making November the tenth month to witness a decline of over 90 percent since February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the figures released by the HKTB, compared with the same period last year, visitor arrivals between January and November declined by 93.2 percent to 3.564 million. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

HONG KONG, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) Tuesday announced that visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in November dropped by 99.8 percent year on year to 5,962, making November the tenth month to witness a decline of over 90 percent since February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the figures released by the HKTB, compared with the same period last year, visitor arrivals between January and November declined by 93.2 percent to 3.564 million.

Playing its part in fighting the virus, the HKTB has announced to cancel Hong Kong's annual New Year Countdown fireworks display and Chinese Lunar New Year parade as the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has tightened social distancing measures to suppress the spread of the pandemic.