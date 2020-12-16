China hosts International Forum on Sharing Poverty Reduction Experience

Photo taken on Dec. 15, 2020 shows the launch ceremony of the Global Young Leaders Dialogue program during the International Forum on Sharing Poverty Reduction Experience in Beijing, capital of China. The International Forum on Sharing Poverty Reduction Experience was held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday. More than 200 representatives from over 60 countries and regions, as well as over 20 international organizations, participated in the forum online or offline. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The International Forum on Sharing Poverty Reduction Experience was held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday.

Jointly sponsored by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development, the forum focused on strengthening communication and cooperation on poverty alleviation.

More than 200 representatives from over 60 countries and regions, as well as over 20 international organizations, participated in the forum online or offline.

The forum also featured events including four poverty alleviation-related online seminars, the release of a research report, and a launch ceremony for a dialogue aimed at enhancing communication and understanding among young leaders of different countries.