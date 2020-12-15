Counties develop industries to get rid of poverty

Villagers pollinate the kiwi fruit trees at a kiwi fruit industrial base in Chengxia Village of Fengxin County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 29, 2020. China has removed all its 832 impoverished counties nationwide from the poverty list. Developing industries have played an important role in the country's poverty alleviation efforts, which will be still fundamental to continuously consolidate the poverty-relief achievements. Statistics from China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs show that all 832 impoverished counties have carried out more than one million industrial projects and built over 300,000 industrial bases in total, with each county having 2-3 leading industries and up to 98% of impoverished people benefited. From poverty-relief workshop to industrial cooperatives, those once-impoverished counties have strived to continuously develop industries based on local conditions, as fundamental measures to consolidate poverty-relief achievements and revitalize rural areas. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)