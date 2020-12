This undated photo shows the Ganlu Temple located in a cave in Taining County, Fujian Province. Built in 1146 during the Song Dynasty, the temple has been supported by only one pillar until now. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Dongming)

The wooden temple was built in a natural rock cave using no iron nails or tiles.

The 80-meter-high cave resembles an inverted triangle, with the upper part about 30 meters wide and the lower part only 10 meters wide.