Aerial photo shows people playing sports on ice at a rink in Zhangjiakou economic development zone in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 12, 2020. In recent years, Zhangjiakou has acted to promote ice-snow sports, upgrade its ice-snow sports facilities and strengthen ice-snow industries, in a bid to attract more and more people to join various ice-snow sports. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)