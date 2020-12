An elderly Palestinian man crosses an empty road in the West Bank city of Nablus, on Dec. 11, 2020. Palestine reported 1,743 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections in the Palestinian territories to 121,157, including 1,029 deaths and 94,349 recoveries. Four Palestinian districts in the West Bank, including Nablus, Tulkarm, Bethlehem, and Hebron, went into a full weeklong lockdown that began on Thursday night. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)