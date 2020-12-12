China's Chengdu to test all residents in virus-hit district

CHENGDU, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chengdu launched a nucleic acid testing drive Friday, offering free tests to all residents in the city's Pidu District, where several new COVID-19 cases have emerged since earlier this week.

The district's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said the drive started at 6 p.m., with testing expenses covered by the district government.

Meanwhile, a residential compound in Pidu District was classified as a medium-risk area for COVID-19 starting from 9 p.m. on Friday.

By 6 p.m. Friday, Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, had reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases in the recent emergence of the epidemic, said Xie Qiang, director of the municipal health commission.