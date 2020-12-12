Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Dec 12, 2020
China's Chengdu to test all residents in virus-hit district

(Xinhua)    09:40, December 12, 2020
Citizens receive nucleic acid tests at Chengdu Modern Industrial Park in Pidu District of Chengdu, southwest China''s Sichuan Province, Dec. 11, 2020. Southwest China''s Chengdu launched a nucleic acid testing drive Friday, offering free tests to all residents in the city''s Pidu District, where several new COVID-19 cases have emerged since earlier this week. The district''s COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said the drive started at 6 p.m., with testing expenses covered by the district government. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

CHENGDU, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chengdu launched a nucleic acid testing drive Friday, offering free tests to all residents in the city's Pidu District, where several new COVID-19 cases have emerged since earlier this week.

The district's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said the drive started at 6 p.m., with testing expenses covered by the district government.

Meanwhile, a residential compound in Pidu District was classified as a medium-risk area for COVID-19 starting from 9 p.m. on Friday.

By 6 p.m. Friday, Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, had reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases in the recent emergence of the epidemic, said Xie Qiang, director of the municipal health commission.


