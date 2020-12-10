BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for China's top legislature on Wednesday strongly condemned sanctions announced by the U.S. Department of State on senior Chinese lawmakers.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) described the U.S. move of using Hong Kong affairs as excuses to grossly interfere in China's internal affairs as "extremely despicable."

This is a typical case of political bullying and double standards, the spokesperson said. "We strongly condemn and firmly oppose it."

The spokesperson said China will impose reciprocal sanctions on certain U.S. individuals who have come up with and pushed Hong Kong-related issues, interfered in Hong Kong affairs and undermined China's sovereignty and security.

Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, the spokesperson said, adding that the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) together form the constitutional basis of the region.

The NPC authorizes the HKSAR to implement the policies of "one country, two systems," "the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong," and a high degree of autonomy in accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law, said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the NPC Standing Committee made the law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong in accordance with China's Constitution, the Basic Law, and the Decision of the NPC on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, said the spokesperson.

The legislation was aimed at safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and preventing, suppressing and imposing punishment for any act or activity endangering national security, the spokesperson noted.

The law will ensure lasting peace, stability and prosperity in the HKSAR as well as the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems," the spokesperson said.

"We resolutely oppose interference in Hong Kong affairs by any foreign country or external force by any means. We will perform our statutory duties as always, and handle Hong Kong affairs in accordance with the law," the spokesperson said. "The dignity of China's laws is inviolable."

China remains unwavering in its resolve to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, implement the "one country, two systems" principle, and oppose any foreign interference in Hong Kong affairs, the spokesperson said.