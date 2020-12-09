BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The United States has announced so-called sanctions on senior Chinese lawmakers for Hong Kong-related legislation.

This arbitrary and unscrupulous move gravely violates the basic norms governing international relations, blatantly interferes in China's internal affairs and seriously damages China-U.S. relations.

It is completely legitimate and justified for the National People's Congress Standing Committee to adopt the national security law for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard China's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, as well as Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.

Political figures swearing allegiance to their countries is in line with international common practice, as recognized by most countries, including the United States.

The U.S. side has established a strong legal system to safeguard its national security, yet it does not allow China to improve the system of "one country, two systems" on Chinese territory, and it has even threatened China with so-called sanctions. Such an approach represents double standards and a hegemonic attitude.

The U.S. side's hysterical slander concerning the HKSAR national security law is doomed to futility.

China will never allow hostile forces attempting to hinder its peaceful development to run amok and act recklessly on its territory, and it stands firmly opposed to interference in Hong Kong affairs by any foreign force.

The United States' actions will meet with nothing but opposition from all Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, and will eventually backfire.