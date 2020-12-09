In pics: only walk-in COVID-19 testing center in Los Angeles

People are seen at a COVID-19 testing center at the San Fernando regional park in Los Angeles County, the United States, Dec. 8, 2020. This is the only walk-in COVID-19 testing center in Los Angeles for those who can not drive or do not own a car. The United States has set new world records for COVID-19 core metrics including hospitalizations, seven-day average case and death increases, as the total number of confirmed cases topped 15 million on Tuesday. California issued a new stay-at-home order which goes into effect within 48 hours in regions with less than 15 percent intensive care availability. Tens of millions of people in the state's southern and San Joaquin Valley regions are now under the new stay-at-home order. (Xinhua)