Commentary: U.S. latest travel restrictions on China arbitrary and self-mutilation

People are seen near the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Dec. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The U.S. lastest travel curb arbitrarily restricting Chinese visitors to the United States based on their affiliations to the Communist Party of China (CPC) is yet another blow to the world's most vital bilateral relationship.

Bilateral ties between China and the United States have indeed experienced ups and downs, but no other U.S. administration had taken such a reckless step.

It would be wrong to assume the U.S. government is unfamiliar with the CPC. Successive U.S. administrations, Democratic and Republican, have been dealing with the CPC since the establishment of China-U.S. diplomatic relations in 1979.

There is a reason why this cooperation spanning four decades has been a fruitful one.

When the United States established diplomatic ties with China over 40 years ago, it knew China is a socialist country led by the CPC, and the China-U.S. relationship is based upon the consensus that both sides acknowledge and respect each other's social system.

Over the past four decades or so, with the joint efforts made by China, the United States, and people in the two countries, China-U.S. relations have achieved big progress, delivering enormous benefits to both peoples and contributing greatly to resolving global challenges and upholding world peace, stability, and development.

However, for some time, some U.S. politicians have been wantonly demonizing China and viciously attacking the CPC in an attempt to drive a wedge between the Party and the Chinese people. By hyping up "red scare" in the U.S., their true aim is to politicize and weaponize ideological differences and hijack China-U.S. relations and American public opinions in order to serve their selfish agenda.

The CPC has always been committed to a smooth, win-win relationship between China and the United States, and promoting bilateral political, economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges. Compared to the often chaotic and erratic U.S. policy shifts, the CPC has long been the responsible stabilizing force.

The CPC has around 92 million members, and if their immediate family members are taken into consideration, assuming a family of three, whom the latest Washington edict also affects, the number exceeds 270 million.

Restricting this bedrock of the Chinese society will undoubtedly be a loss to the United States.

As proven time and again by facts, every time the U.S. politicians smear China, the Chinese people become more united, patriotic, and sincere in endorsing the CPC leadership. The more those politicians do to maliciously attack the CPC and suppress and persecute Party members, to a larger extent they make themselves enemy to all 1.4 billion Chinese.

Whether the black hands behind the U.S. travel restrictions like it or not, the move is going to backfire and, rightfully, rally the Chinese people closer around the CPC.

There are more and more rational voices of criticism and rejection in the United States against policies like this - the country's current practice is self-mutilation.