WASHINGTON, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The United States on Sunday reported more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 27th consecutive day, with over 135,000 cases counted by Johns Hopkins University from 0000 GMT Sunday to 0000 GMT Monday.

The United States has already recorded more than 13.37 million cases in total, with over 266,800 related deaths as of Sunday night, according to the real-time data published by the university.

Meanwhile, over 5 million COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The hospitalization number of COVID-19 patients reached a record high of over 93,000 on Sunday, trumping Saturday's record-breaking 91,635, according to the COVID Tracking Project.