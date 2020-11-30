Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. sees over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 27th consecutive day

(Xinhua)    16:04, November 30, 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The United States on Sunday reported more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 27th consecutive day, with over 135,000 cases counted by Johns Hopkins University from 0000 GMT Sunday to 0000 GMT Monday.

The United States has already recorded more than 13.37 million cases in total, with over 266,800 related deaths as of Sunday night, according to the real-time data published by the university.

Meanwhile, over 5 million COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The hospitalization number of COVID-19 patients reached a record high of over 93,000 on Sunday, trumping Saturday's record-breaking 91,635, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York