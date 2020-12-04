China leads global recovery amid pandemic, says Spanish expert

MADRID, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has played a leading role in global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Xulio Rios, director of the Observatory of Chinese Politics in Spain.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development predicted in its latest economic outlook that China will register a 1.8-percent growth in 2020, the only major economy to record a positive performance, said the expert.

Similar projections from other organizations such as the Bank of China Research Institute and the International Monetary Fund have highlighted the fact that China has served as a major engine of the world economy amid the pandemic, Rios said.

Noting COVID-19 resurgences and uncertainties still pose a threat to the world, Rios said China has brought the world hope of a sustained global recovery.

China has not only taken domestic measures to control the pandemic and restart its economy, but also sent strong messages of promoting cooperation to the international community, according to the expert.

"We have seen this in recent meetings such as the G20, APEC or the BRICS (meetings) and also in the recent signing of the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) agreement," said Rios.

China has demonstrated that "the correct response at this time should be the strengthening of cooperation and multilateralism," said the expert.

Stressing the weakened world economy requires "a positive and constructive approach" from main global economies, Rios called for closer cooperation between China and the European Union (EU).

China and the EU need to send a positive signal to the international community during these difficult times, Rios said.