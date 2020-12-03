Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Spain to invest 600 mln euros in National AI Strategy

(Xinhua)    11:01, December 03, 2020

MADRID, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday announced that the country will invest 600 million euros (around 725 million U.S. dollars) between 2021-2023 in a National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy.

Presenting the strategy, Sanchez said the government investment could lead to a further 3,300 million euros of private investment, "if things are done well."

A total of 275 million of the 600 million euros of investment will be allocated to the technological development of AI, 133 million for its integration into the economic fabric and production process and 100 million to enhance the use of AI in public administration.

The plan will see the investment used for a series of measures, such as the promotion of AI research; the promotion of new national multidisciplinary technological development centers and the creation of aid programs for companies to develop AI and data solutions.

This will be accompanied by a wider offer of university and professional training and an effort to promote Spanish as a working language in AI through the development of Spanish language-based technology and applications.

Smaller amounts of money will be used to create a data program and promote Spanish talent in the field as well as to develop a regulatory ethical framework that Sanchez said would "reinforce our individual and collective rights and freedoms."

In his speech made while presenting the initiative, Sanchez said AI was a "transversal technology that covers health, agriculture, protecting the environment, improves systems of production, design and cyber-security" and insisted it would help to advance the ecological and digital transitions along with promoting gender equality, while helping social and territorial cohesion.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York