Spain to invest 600 mln euros in National AI Strategy

MADRID, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday announced that the country will invest 600 million euros (around 725 million U.S. dollars) between 2021-2023 in a National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy.

Presenting the strategy, Sanchez said the government investment could lead to a further 3,300 million euros of private investment, "if things are done well."

A total of 275 million of the 600 million euros of investment will be allocated to the technological development of AI, 133 million for its integration into the economic fabric and production process and 100 million to enhance the use of AI in public administration.

The plan will see the investment used for a series of measures, such as the promotion of AI research; the promotion of new national multidisciplinary technological development centers and the creation of aid programs for companies to develop AI and data solutions.

This will be accompanied by a wider offer of university and professional training and an effort to promote Spanish as a working language in AI through the development of Spanish language-based technology and applications.

Smaller amounts of money will be used to create a data program and promote Spanish talent in the field as well as to develop a regulatory ethical framework that Sanchez said would "reinforce our individual and collective rights and freedoms."

In his speech made while presenting the initiative, Sanchez said AI was a "transversal technology that covers health, agriculture, protecting the environment, improves systems of production, design and cyber-security" and insisted it would help to advance the ecological and digital transitions along with promoting gender equality, while helping social and territorial cohesion.