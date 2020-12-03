Top political advisor stresses stronger sense of community for Chinese nation

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a seminar on strengthening the sense of community for the Chinese nation in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday called for improved theory and policy research on strengthening the sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks during a seminar on the subject.

Wang said continuous research is necessary to understand the significance of forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, figure out the history of exchanges and interactions among different ethnic groups, identify the weak links in theories and practice, and develop guiding thoughts and measures to address the problems.

During the discussion, participants proposed to improve the teaching of standard Chinese, promote the protection and inheritance of ethnic culture, and let various religions play their due roles in forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.