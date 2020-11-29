Over 60 nabbed amid clashes with police in anti-lockdown protests in London

Police officers are seen on a street during an anti-lockdown protest in London, Britain, on Nov. 28, 2020. More than 60 people were arrested as anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police in central London on Saturday, local media reported. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

LONDON, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 60 people were arrested as anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police in central London on Saturday, local media reported.

Clashes broke out between some demonstrators and police officers as they led dozens of people away in handcuffs, the Evening Standard newspaper said.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through the city near Oxford Street chanting "freedom" on Saturday, with some carrying placards reading "Stop Controlling Us" and "No More Lockdowns", Sky News said.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were for a number of suspected offences including breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Sky News reporter said there were "quite violent, aggressive clashes" between police and some protesters, while traffic was temporarily blocked on Regent Street.

The Metropolitan Police had urged people not to attend protests this weekend and warned those who attend risk enforcement action by officers.

England is currently under a month-long national lockdown, the second of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, in a bid to quell the resurgence of coronavirus.

According to British Health Secretary Matt Hancock, most of England will face harsh coronavirus restrictions in a new three-tier system when the lockdown ends next week, with London being listed in Tier Two.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.