Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2020 shows Nanning International Convention &Exhibition Center, the venue of the upcoming 17th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/ Yu Jing)

The 17th China-ASEAN Expo will be held from Friday to Monday in Nanning. Initiated in 2004, the expo is an important platform to promote trade and bilateral relations between China and ASEAN countries.