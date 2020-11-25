Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Employees work at Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai

(Xinhua)    10:39, November 25, 2020

Employees work at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 20, 2020. U.S. electric car company Tesla in 2019 built its first Gigafactory outside the United States in the new Lingang area, with a designed annual production capacity of 500,000 units. The Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory broke ground in early 2019 and delivered its first batch of made-in-China Model 3 sedans one year later. With the second-phase project of its gigafactory under construction, Tesla expects to start the mass production of made-in-China Model Y vehicles in the first half of 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)


