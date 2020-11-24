Medvedev beats Thiem to win ATP Finals title

Daniil Medvedev (R) of Russia and Dominic Thiem (C) of Austria are seen during the awarding ceremony for the singles final at the ATP World Tour Finals 2020 in London, Britain, Nov. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
Kissinger urges Biden to restore communication with China
Water Margin on Netflix: Chinese classic with Hollywood fla…
Self-developed technologies, equipment contribute to China’…
China's "Air Silk Road" demonstrates huge potential
PLA makes breakthrough by drilling wells to draw water from…