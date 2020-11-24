Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
'Snow fleet' created at Harbin Engineering University

(Ecns.cn)    13:26, November 24, 2020

Photo shows an aircraft carrier in snow created by students and teachers from Harbin Engineering University as heavy snow hit Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 23, 2020. (Photo/China News Service)


