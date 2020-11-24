Meeting Xi and his books -- how Xi's idea on governance inspires global leaders

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- In the eyes of many foreign dignitaries, Chinese President Xi Jinping is "very confident, pragmatic and sagacious," said Daw Than Than Nu, secretary general of the Democratic Party of Myanmar.

For Daw Than Than Nu, her trip to Beijing in 2014, during which she was warmly welcomed by Xi, was very memorable.

It was also in 2014 that the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was published. Since then, she has been following the series from the first volume to the second in November 2017 and the third in June this year.

Flipping through the pages in a sofa, the Myanmar politician told Xinhua that she is often mesmerized by Xi's governing ideas and philosophies as they are "relevant for Myanmar" and "inspiring for world leaders."

Daw Than Than Nu, secretary general of the Democratic Party of Myanmar, watches pictures of her childhood when visiting China with her father, former Myanmar Prime Minister U Nu, at home in Yangon, Myanmar, July 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Dongqiang)

MEETING XI AND HIS BOOKS

Daw Than Than Nu has a special bond with China. She has visited China many times. She made the first visit at the age of nine with her father, former Myanmar Prime Minister U Nu. In 2014, she met Xi, whose warmth and charisma greatly impressed her.

"In 2014, I was in Beijing because 2014 was the 60th (anniversary) of the signing of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. I met President Xi at the Great Hall of (the People in) Beijing," she said, sharing her story in front of a photo wall that collects a series of precious moments of China-Myanmar friendship.

Xi's first volume on governance was also released that year. Daw Than Than Nu said the book "is well-written" and she found many of the concepts "relevant for Myanmar."

One of the most interesting topics for her is "The People's Wish for a Good Life Is Our Goal."

"It is only when a government gives priority to the well-being of its citizens can it claim to be a successful government," she said.

"The people are the creators of history. They are the real heroes and the source of our strength ... As long as we unite as one like a fortress, there is no difficulty we cannot overcome," she said, stressing that Xi's people-centered development philosophy has impressed her deeply.

"As we see in China's fight against COVID-19, the Chinese people fight as a whole," she noted.

Meanwhile, the fact that China has offered help to many other countries including Myanmar during the COVID-19 pandemic is a vivid example of Xi's signature concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, she added.

Members of a medical team assisting the Myanmar government's efforts in fight against COVID-19 board the plane before departure at the Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 8, 2020. (Photo by Chen Xinbo/Xinhua)

GROWING GLOBAL SUPPORT

Starting from 2017, the idea of building a community with a shared future has been written into several UN resolutions.

It is also a highlight in the second volume of Xi's book, which was published in 2017 and has attracted worldwide appreciation.

"The book that presents President Xi's ideas and hopes is a panoramic scene. It reflects many of the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter. Building a peaceful world with a common destiny falls within the purview of the United Nations," said Abdelkader Abbadi, a former UN director of political affairs.

British sociologist Martin Albrow studied the book from a Western viewpoint to see how Xi's ideas relate to equivalent ideas in the West.

"It's a fruitful book intellectually ... What we have with Xi is a leader who has a profound grasp of a whole range of ideas relevant to the future of China and for managing a country under conditions of extraordinary change," said Albrow.

Former Spanish Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez also found the book useful as it offers a perspective on how to tackle relations among European nations, how to participate in and push forward globalization, and how to build a cooperative relationship with China.

As of 2019, the first and second volumes of Xi's book had been issued in 28 languages. U Ko Ko Hlaing, translator of the Myanmar version of the book's first volume, said he enjoyed the wisdom and humor as he read through the lines.

A Chinese medical expert demonstrates how to take off goggles during a training to Myanmar's medical staff who will be assigned to work at a COVID-19 treatment center at a hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

"Governance of a big country like China is much like frying a small fish. You need to take care about (the situations of) 'the overcooked' or 'the undercooked' (in order) not to spoil the fried fish. That's his words exactly, and I like very much his words," he said.

"AN INSPIRING STORY FOR MANY"

The third volume, published by the Foreign Languages Press in June this year, collects 92 of Xi's spoken and written works between Oct. 18, 2017, and Jan. 13, 2020, along with 41 photos of the Chinese leader.

"From the first to the third volume, these books have reflected President Xi's thoughts and strategies on governance, the Chinese Dream, methods for solving challenging issues, roadmaps for long-run development," said Om Sarith, secretary general of the Cambodian Senate.

Sarith said the book enables Cambodian readers to better understand the Chinese leader and his thoughts on governance.

"I think that the book is really a treasure trove of knowledge for administering the country and is also an invaluable asset for China," he said.

Om Sarith, secretary general of the Cambodian Senate (1st R, front) and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian (2nd R, front) attend the launching ceremony of the third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Sept. 29, 2020. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

A number of readers, translators and politicians told Xinhua that countries with different social systems and in different stages of development can get inspiration from the book.

Brazilians should study the book, so as to draw inspiration from China's experiences in facing various challenges, said Joao Doria, governor of the state of Sao Paulo.

"It is an inspiring story for many world leaders. The students who study politics and economics, they should study this book, President Xi's book, and they will find it very much fascinating and very invaluable," said Daw Than Than Nu.

"I'm still reading it," she said.