Xi calls for creating more opportunities for vulnerable groups to shake off poverty

(Xinhua)    14:13, November 23, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that more opportunities should be created for vulnerable groups to shake off poverty.

Xi made the remarks when attending Session II of the G20 Riyadh Summit via video link in Beijing.

Underscoring the role of digital technology in poverty alleviation, Xi urged efforts to promote digital inclusiveness and create more opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, women, youth and other vulnerable groups to shake off poverty and get prosperous.

