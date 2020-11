Photo taken on Nov. 22, 2020 shows the venue of the Light of Internet Expo of the 2020 World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. Opening here on Sunday, the expo focuses on the world's most recent internet development trends and cutting-edge technologies, showcasing the latest internet technologies, achievements, products and applications of 130 enterprises and institutions from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)