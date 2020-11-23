Full Text: Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at Leaders' Side Event on Safeguarding Planet of G20 Riyadh Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video link to the Leaders' Side Event on Safeguarding the Planet of the G20 Riyadh Summit on Nov. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday made remarks at the Leaders' Side Event on Safeguarding the Planet of the G20 Riyadh Summit via video link.

Remarks by H.E. Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China

At the Leaders' Side Event on Safeguarding the Planet of

The G20 Riyadh Summit

22 November 2020

Dear Colleagues,

Friends,

The Earth is our shared home. We may follow the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and pitch in to tackle climate and other environmental challenges and protect the blue planet. Let me share with you my thoughts on what G20 could do:

First, we could strengthen our response to climate change. G20 should continue to take the lead in tackling climate change. We need to follow the guidance of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and push for the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement. Not long ago, I announced China's initiative to scale up its nationally determined contributions and strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. China will honor its commitment and see the implementation through.

Second, we could deepen the transition toward clean energy. China applauds Saudi Arabia's initiative on Circular Carbon Economy, and supports the shift to low-carbon energy in the post-COVID era to achieve the goal of Sustainable Energy for All. China has put in place the world's biggest clean energy system, and has led the world in the output and sales of new energy vehicles for five years running. Under the recommendations for formulating China's 14th five-year development plan and the long-range goals for 2035, China will pursue clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient use of energy and accelerate the growth of new energy and green industries to promote greener economic and social development in all respects.

Third, we could protect the ecosystem with a respect for Nature. China supports deepening G20 cooperation in reducing land degradation, conserving coral reefs, and cleaning up plastic from the ocean. Through cooperation in these and many other areas, we could build a stronger defense for global ecological security. The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity will be held in the Chinese city of Kunming in May next year. China welcomes the participation of all parties and hopes the meeting will set goals and take actions to ensure the protection of global biodiversity in the years ahead. Let us work together for a clean and beautiful world.

Thank you.