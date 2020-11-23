Xi expounds on sustainable development at G20 meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends Session II of the 15th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday stressed the critical importance of continuously advancing global poverty reduction to create an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.

"We need substantial measures more than ever in the face of COVID-19," Xi said when he attended Session II of the G20 Riyadh Summit via video link in Beijing.

Xi stressed the need to uphold the vision of prioritizing development. He called for efforts to strengthen development cooperation and narrow the North-South gap in implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Calling for adopting comprehensive and balanced policies, Xi said targeted measures must be taken to tackle poverty caused by COVID-19.

He stressed efforts to alleviate developing countries' debt burden, continue to provide them with necessary financing support, as well as boost infrastructure construction and connectivity.

On creating a favorable international economic environment, Xi called for lowering tariff and non-tariff barriers, advancing poverty reduction and economic growth through trade, and help developing countries better integrate into the global market.

Underscoring the role of digital technology in poverty alleviation, Xi urged efforts to create more opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, women, youth and other vulnerable groups to move from poverty to prosperity.

He stressed that China is about to achieve the goal of eliminating absolute poverty, 10 years ahead of the schedule set by the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Over the past 40-plus years of reform and opening up, more than 700 million people in China have been lifted out of poverty, contributing more than 70 percent of the global poverty reduction, Xi added.

China is ready to work with other countries to build a better world that is free of poverty and enjoys common development, Xi said.

Leaders participating in the event said G20 should step up support for developing countries to overcome the impact of COVID-19, achieve economic recovery and growth, bridge the digital divide and eliminate poverty, among other measures, to realize inclusive development.

They also stressed reducing carbon emissions and promoting green and low-carbon development, and called for joint efforts to respond to global challenges such as climate change.

A leaders' declaration was adopted at the summit.