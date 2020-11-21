Top EU officials urge caution about lifting restrictions amid second wave of COVID-19

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (front) speaks at a press conference following the EU leaders' videoconference in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2020. The European Union leaders on Thursday held a regular video conference to coordinate actions against the pandemic. Apart from lifting restrictions, issues like forging a common approach to the use of rapid antigen tests and vaccinations were also discussed. (European Union/Handout via Xinhua)

BRUSSELS, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Top European Union (EU) officials have underscored the need to be more cautious about lifting restrictions amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

"We need to learn past lessons and be cautious when we lift restrictions," European Council President Charles Michel said at a press conference following the EU leaders' videoconference on Thursday.

Lifting restrictions should be "gradual and regressive," he added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the importance of managing expectations. The "impact of lifting measures too hastily has had a very bad impact on the epidemiological situation in summer and fall," she said.

"We will make a proposal for a gradual and coordinated approach to lifting containment measures," von der Leyen said, adding that it will be very important to avoid another wave.

The EU leaders on Thursday held a regular video conference to coordinate actions against the pandemic. Apart from lifting restrictions, issues like forging a common approach to the use of rapid antigen tests and vaccinations were also discussed.