Chinese vice premier stresses innovation, entrepreneurship education

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has called for efforts to deepen the reform of innovation and entrepreneurship education so as to improve high-quality development and modernization drives.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in south China's Guangdong Province from Wednesday to Thursday.

She also attended activities at the sixth China International College Students' "Internet+" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition in the province.

Sun said institutions of higher education should further integrate innovation and entrepreneurship education with professional education and advance research and reforms of teaching methods.

She urged local authorities nationwide to support innovation and entrepreneurship programs undertaken by college students and help relieve the pressure on startups.

This year's competition has attracted around 6.31 million college students with over 1.47 million programs from 117 countries and regions to sign up.

Sun encouraged young college students to actively engage in innovation and entrepreneurship and contribute to fostering advantages in innovation-led development.