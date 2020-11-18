Putin praises BRICS cooperation, calls for more efforts to fight COVID-19

MOSCOW, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday praised the BRICS countries for their close coordination on international and regional issues, and called for more joint efforts to fight COVID-19.

Putin said this during the 12th BRICS summit hosted by Russia via video conference, which brought together the member countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, cooperation among the BRICS states has been "actively developing" in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, the Russian leader said.

Increasing BRICS cooperation has been witnessed in science, technology and innovation, along with intensive contacts established in the academic and scientific fields, Putin said.

The BRICS countries are also strengthening cooperation to combat terrorism, illegal drugs and corruption, he added.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and all BRICS countries unanimously condemned the role the Nazis played in the war, Putin said.

He said the BRICS countries consistently advocate the development of constructive relations with other states and organizations on the basis of respect for the United Nations Charter and norms of international law -- sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs and peaceful settlement of disputes.

The Russian president also underlined the importance of joint anti-pandemic efforts among the BRICS countries and increased support of the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Center, which was agreed upon two years ago at the Johannesburg summit.

"The task of developing collective BRICS steps to combat infections, increase interactions between anti-epidemic departments, and protect the life and health of our citizens came to the fore," Putin said.

Putin also attached significance to financial institutions in funding anti-virus efforts, praising the direct contribution of the BRICS countries toward a comprehensive package of G20 measures aimed at overcoming the negative consequences of the pandemic.

"The focus is on rebuilding global value chains and the openness of international trade," Putin said.