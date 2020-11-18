Chinese vice premier to co-chair session of committee for regular meetings between Chinese, Russian heads of gov't

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 24th session of the committee for regular meetings between Chinese and Russian heads of government will be held on Nov. 24 via video link.
Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko will co-chair the meeting.
China speeds up construction of space-ground integrated qua…
The US is a thief crying "Stop thief!” and poses military t…
Double Eleven shopping festival brings in new features to o…
Xi urges high-quality development of Yangtze River Economic…
China's latest unmanned combat systems to enter service, ai…