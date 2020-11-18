Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Chinese vice premier to co-chair session of committee for regular meetings between Chinese, Russian heads of gov't

(Xinhua)    15:50, November 18, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 24th session of the committee for regular meetings between Chinese and Russian heads of government will be held on Nov. 24 via video link.

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko will co-chair the meeting.

