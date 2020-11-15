Chinese premier congratulates Bahrain's new PM

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to Bahrain's new Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

In his message, Li said that in recent years, China-Bahrain relations have sustained sound development with bilateral cooperation in various fields advancing steadily.

China attaches great importance to developing relations with Bahrain, and is willing to work with the country to continuously enhance the traditional friendship between the two sides and deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation in various fields, so as to push forward the bilateral ties and benefit the two countries and peoples.