Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese premier congratulates Bahrain's new PM

(Xinhua)    09:21, November 15, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to Bahrain's new Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

In his message, Li said that in recent years, China-Bahrain relations have sustained sound development with bilateral cooperation in various fields advancing steadily.

China attaches great importance to developing relations with Bahrain, and is willing to work with the country to continuously enhance the traditional friendship between the two sides and deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation in various fields, so as to push forward the bilateral ties and benefit the two countries and peoples. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York