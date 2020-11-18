China, BRICS partners work on COVID-19 vaccines: Xi

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese companies are carrying out phase-III clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines with Russian and Brazilian partners, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

China is also willing to have relevant cooperation with South Africa and India, Xi said when addressing the 12th BRICS summit in Beijing via video link.

Xi said to support the development of the BRICS Vaccine R&D Center, China has designated its own national center.

China will work with other BRICS countries both online and offline to advance collective vaccine research and trials, set up plants, authorize production and recognize each other's standards, Xi said.