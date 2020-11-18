Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Xi urges efforts to expedite building BRICS partnership on new industrial revolution

(Xinhua)    11:30, November 18, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China is willing to work with other BRICS countries to accelerate building a BRICS partnership on the new industrial revolution.

China will set up an innovation center for such a partnership in the city of Xiamen, Fujian Province, Xi said while addressing the 12th BRICS summit in Beijing via video link. He added China welcomes the active participation of other BRICS countries.

The innovation center will facilitate cooperation in fields including policy coordination, personnel training and project development, according to Xi. 

