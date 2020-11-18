Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Dance drama "Rainbow" retells Zhang Qian's journey to Western regions

(Xinhua)    15:05, November 18, 2020

Actors perform the dance drama "Rainbow" at the Lanzhou Concert Hall in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 17, 2020. The dance drama is based on the story of Zhang Qian, a royal emissary in China's Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-220 A.D.), who traveled westward on a mission of peace and opened an overland route linking the East and the West, a daring undertaking which came to be known as Zhang Qian's journey to the Western regions. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)


