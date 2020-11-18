Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Street view of Vienna, Austria amid upgraded lockdown

(Xinhua)    15:00, November 18, 2020

Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2020 shows the street view of Vienna, Austria as the country upgrades its lockdown measures to restrict the spread of COVID-19. Austria ordered a three-week national lockdown, starting from Nov. 17 and lasting until December 6, in response to increasing case numbers and shrinking hospital capacity. Schools switch to distance learning, and non-essential shops are closed while people are asked to work from home. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)


