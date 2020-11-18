Street view of Vienna, Austria amid upgraded lockdown

Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2020 shows the street view of Vienna, Austria as the country upgrades its lockdown measures to restrict the spread of COVID-19. Austria ordered a three-week national lockdown, starting from Nov. 17 and lasting until December 6, in response to increasing case numbers and shrinking hospital capacity. Schools switch to distance learning, and non-essential shops are closed while people are asked to work from home. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)