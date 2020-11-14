China rotates peacekeepers in South Sudan

SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese peacekeepers on Thursday left Shijiazhuang, capital of northern China's Hebei Province, for a 12-month United Nations-mandated peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

They are the first members of the 11th group of peacekeepers sent by China to the African country. Further members of the group will depart on Dec. 7.

The 331-strong group comprising engineers and medics will replace Chinese peacekeepers already posted in South Sudan, undertaking tasks like building roads, bridges, airstrips, bunkers and barracks, mending water and power facilities, treating and evacuating patients, and implementing epidemic prevention and control measures.

Members had undergone professional training and made extensive COVID-19 response and control plans before departure.