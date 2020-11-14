Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China rotates peacekeepers in South Sudan

(Xinhua)    10:19, November 14, 2020

SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese peacekeepers on Thursday left Shijiazhuang, capital of northern China's Hebei Province, for a 12-month United Nations-mandated peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

They are the first members of the 11th group of peacekeepers sent by China to the African country. Further members of the group will depart on Dec. 7.

The 331-strong group comprising engineers and medics will replace Chinese peacekeepers already posted in South Sudan, undertaking tasks like building roads, bridges, airstrips, bunkers and barracks, mending water and power facilities, treating and evacuating patients, and implementing epidemic prevention and control measures.

Members had undergone professional training and made extensive COVID-19 response and control plans before departure.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York