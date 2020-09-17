Chinese envoy calls for progress in South Sudan's peace process

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for political and economic progress in South Sudan's peace process.

The economic and humanitarian situation in South Sudan has deteriorated as a result of COVID-19 and falling oil prices, and the implementation of the peace agreement faces many challenges, Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council.

China welcomes the progress in the appointment of state governors and other political issues and encourages all parties in South Sudan to bear in mind the overall interests of national unity and development, continue to advance dialogue and consultation, and take steps to solve outstanding issues of the peace agreement, said Dai.

The international community should fully respect the ownership of the government of South Sudan, strengthen coordination with the African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development and support their mediation efforts, he said.

He called for efforts to uphold the hard-won peace in South Sudan.

Recently, the cease-fire has been generally maintained. China hopes that all parties will work to sustain the positive momentum. Meanwhile, sporadic inter-communal clashes, which might undermine the cease-fire, deserve the great attention of all parties in South Sudan, he said.

South Sudan's economic foundation and health system are weak; its economic development and food security are under pressure; there are practical difficulties brought by the pandemic, he said. The international community should actively provide assistance to South Sudan, especially in the economic and health areas, scale up investment in agriculture, energy, infrastructure and health care, and help South Sudan implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

China has helped build a cervical screening center in South Sudan and sent a medical expert team to join the fight against COVID-19. This was welcomed by South Sudan, said Dai.

China appreciates the contributions by David Shearer, the UN secretary-general's special envoy, and the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to peace and stability in South Sudan, he said.

China has noted that UNMISS has made great efforts to protect civilians. It should be pointed out that the fundamental solution lies in the success of the political process and economic reconstruction, through which a peaceful and stable environment could be created for the displaced persons to return home, and to provide job opportunities for the people, he said.

China will continue to support South Sudan's political process and contribute to its fight against COVID-19 and its effort to achieve economic development. China is ready to work with the international community to promote the early realization of peace, stability and sustainable development in South Sudan, he said.