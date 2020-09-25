Chinese construction firm donates COVID-19 equipment to South Sudan

NAIROBI, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese construction firm, Shandong Hi-Speed Group Company Ltd (SDHS) on Thursday donated COVID-19 assortments to help strengthen South Sudan's fight against the pandemic.

Li Chao, president of SDHS Nile Investment and Development Co. Ltd handed over the Ministry of Roads and Bridges medical equipment consisting of 40,000 face masks, 10 ventilators, 10 oxygen concentrators and 500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

"We hope that this donation of COVID-19 equipment will support the government of South Sudan to fight COVID-19," Li told journalists in Juba during the handover ceremony.

In March 2019, the Chinese construction firm was granted a contract by the South Sudanese government to start construction of major roads including the ambitious Juba-Terekeka-Yirol-Rumbek road linking to the Bhar El Ghazal region bordering Sudan.

"Shandong Hi-Speed has been in South Sudan for the past 10 years and all these years, we have gained a lot of support from the Ministry of Roads and Bridges especially on the implementation of the Juba-Rumbek road project," said Li.

In May, the government halted work on the Juba-Terekeka-Yirol-Rumbek road after heavy flooding caused some damage to a few sections of the unpaved road. After undertaking review of the project, SDHS is currently having a discussion over the optimization with the Review Committee and ready to commence and continue with the project.

"We are going to strengthen our team and then also enhance our management about the project to ensure that the project ultimately delivers to the satisfaction of the South Sudanese," said Li.

Jeremiah Turic Bairiak, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Roads and Bridges said that they remain grateful to China and Shandong Hi-Speed for their full cooperation with the government of South Sudan and the ministry.

Hua Ning, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, hailed Shandong Hi-Speed for their good work in maintaining work on the major highway.

"Shandong Hi-Speed has been working hard to keep the road traffic open, despite the heavy rains and floods and they are also working very hard to optimize the design and planning of the Juba-Rumbek highway," said Hua.

"I hope the construction work will be resumed soon with a final agreement reached on the road which is of great significance for the country's future development," he said.

Hua disclosed that China is very willing to join hands with South Sudan's government and its people in promoting economic recovery.