China urges South Sudanese parties to expedite resolution of outstanding issues

JUBA, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- South Sudan's former warring parties have been urged to hasten resolution of outstanding issues within the signed 2018 peace agreement to realize peace and stability after more than six years of conflict.

Hua Ning, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan said he was pleased with the positive gains achieved since the signing of the revitalized peace deal in Sudan, but also urged the parties to move fast to conclude the remaining issues.

"China hopes the various parties in South Sudan will continue to consolidate the fruits of peace, accelerate the resolution of the remaining issues, completely eliminate conflicts, and achieve national peace and stability," Hua wrote in an opinion published in the local Dawn newspaper in Juba on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to see that breakthroughs have been made in the peace process in South Sudan this year, with the successful formation of a new transitional government, progress in the formation of local governments, and overall compliance with the ceasefire," he added.

Hua disclosed that the peace process in South Sudan is promising but still facing many challenges.

President Salva Kiir and his first vice president Riek Machar are yet to establish the transitional parliament, debate and pass the amended constitution and training and unification of the army despite forming in February a new transitional unity government.

Hua said China is committed to working with all stakeholders to advance the peace process, develop the economy and promote people's livelihood.

He said that the year 2021 will mark the 10th anniversary of the independence of South Sudan and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and South Sudan.

"It is also the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. These are grand events for both China and South Sudan," he said.

Hua revealed that China will provide 50 million U.S. dollars to the China-FAO South Sudan Cooperation Trust Fund, over a period of two years to help with COVID-19 response and the recovery of the economy.

"Despite the adverse effects of COVID-19, China continues to actively promote cooperation with South Sudan in the fields of education, health, energy, and infrastructure, striving to improve people's livelihood and promote economic recovery," he added.

In late August, the Chinese medical expert team arrived in the youngest nation to share their experience and practices with South Sudan on combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing has already donated 3,000 tons of rice to South Sudan for flood relief and the unification of the army.

He also added that China is committed to promoting a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation, firmly safeguarding the international system with the UN as the core and the international order based on international law.