Paper carving artist Zhang Shoujiang paints the manuscript of paper carving artworks at his studio in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

GANZHOU, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Shoujiang, an artist in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi, has devoted himself to the art of paper carving for 20 years.

In 2010, he started to create paper carving artworks in a three-dimensional style. Mostof his works focus on the architectural culture of the local Hakka community.