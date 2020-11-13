Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 13, 2020
Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    10:01, November 13, 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski has tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear when Lewandowski was infected but he was at a White House party on Nov. 3 election night, said a The Hill report.

Lewandowski said he believes he might have contracted the disease while spending the last several days in Philadelphia, The New York Times reported.

Among people who attended the White House election night party, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and White House political director Brian Jack have since tested positive for the virus. 

