U.S. reports record daily increase of 134,383 COVID-19 cases

Pedestrians walk in Times Square in New York, the United States, Nov. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The figure refreshed the previous nationwide record of 117,988 cases set on Nov. 6, and pushed the seven-day average daily increase to a record high of 116,228 cases, according to latest CDC data.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The United States reported 134,383 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a record daily increase since the onset of the pandemic in the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday.

Also on Tuesday, a total of 1,859 deaths from coronavirus were recorded nationwide, the highest since June 25, bringing the seven-day average death increase to 1,086, according to CDC data.

The United States has recorded more than 10,384,000 cases with more than 240,800 related deaths as of Wednesday evening, according to the real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.