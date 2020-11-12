Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
China urges U.S. to stop official exchanges, contacts with Taiwan: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    09:35, November 12, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China urged the United States to stop all forms of official exchanges and contacts with Taiwan, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing when asked for comment on a planned economic dialogue to be held between the United States and Taiwan.

"We urge the United States to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop all forms of official exchanges and contacts with Taiwan, and stop elevating its relationship with Taiwan in any substantive way," Wang said.

The United States should prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues and send no misleading signals to the Taiwan separatist forces, so as to avoid serious damage to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the spokesperson said.

No one and no attempt will succeed in sabotaging the relations between the mainland and Taiwan, Wang added.

