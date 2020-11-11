Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
China's Tianjin completes COVID-19 testing in two medium-risk areas

(Xinhua)    14:55, November 11, 2020

TIANJIN, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Tianjin Municipality has completed nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 in two medium-risk areas, local health authorities said Wednesday.

All the residents and samples of cold-chain food and cold storage facilities in the two areas tested negative for coronavirus, according to the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

The medium-risk regions are Hangu Street and Zone A and B of the cold-chain logistics area of the Tianjin central fishing port, both located in the Binhai New Area.

Since Saturday, Tianjin has reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case, both from Hailian Frozen Food Co., Ltd. in the Binhai New Area.

Starting Tuesday, Tianjin began COVID-19 tests on more than 65,000 residents in Hangu Street and 370 workers in the two zones of the cold-chain logistics area, as well as on frozen food and the environment of cold storages.

